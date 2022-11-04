Multibagger stock gains 300% in 3 years, Board sets record date for dividend

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved “Second Interim Dividend at the rate of 40% per share (0.40 paise per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs.1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and six months ended 30 September, 2022. The Company is expecting to pay ‘Second Interim Dividend’ to the shareholders on or before December 2, 2022. In furtherance of our earlier letter dated 21.10.22, the record date fixed for the payment of Second Interim Dividend is Monday, November 14, 2022."