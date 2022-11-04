Multibagger stock gains 300% in 3 years, Board sets record date for dividend

Multibagger stock gains 300% in 3 years, Board sets record date for dividend2 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. is a small-cap company in the consumer discretionary category with a market worth of Rs. 530.95 crores. Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited (NPRL) is well known for providing rides and attractions because of its theme-based amusement park to various foreign places including the UK, Europe, Dubai, and Japan. The firm has built seven water and entertainment parks in India and one in Bangladesh. Additionally, it offers professional assistance, manufacturing and supplying of rides for sizable amusement parks both domestically and internationally.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved “Second Interim Dividend at the rate of 40% per share (0.40 paise per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs.1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and six months ended 30 September, 2022. The Company is expecting to pay ‘Second Interim Dividend’ to the shareholders on or before December 2, 2022. In furtherance of our earlier letter dated 21.10.22, the record date fixed for the payment of Second Interim Dividend is Monday, November 14, 2022."
The firm recorded net sales of ₹14.86 crore on a consolidated and standalone basis in September 2022, up 277% from ₹3.93 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. In Q2FY23, the firm generated a net profit of Rs. 5.34 crore, up 1564% from Q2FY22's Rs. 0.36 crore. Nicco Parks' EPS grew from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 on a consolidated basis. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 3.99 crores in Q2FY23 up 962% from Rs. 0.46 crore in Q2FY22. On a standalone basis, Nicco Parks EPS has jumped to Rs. 0.85 in the quarter that ended September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 recorded in the same quarter last year.
Today's closing price for Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. shares was Rs. 112, down 1.28% from yesterday's close of Rs. 113.45. When compared to the 20-Day average volume of 4,250 shares, the stock's trading session had a total volume of 8,333 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 181% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 305% during the past three years. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 112% during the past year. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 68.11% and a public stake of 31.88%.
