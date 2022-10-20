Multibagger stock gains 656% YTD, Board to issue stock split, bonus shares soon

With a market valuation of ₹151.96 Cr, Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company deals in textiles such as cotton, woollen, art silk, natural silk, ready-to-wear apparel, hosiery, synthetic fibre and fabric, and mixed fabrics. The company's board of directors will meet on November 10, 2022, to discuss and give their approval for the stock split and bonus shares.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI ((Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 10 November, 2022 at 3: P.M at the Registered Office of the Company situated at R815 NEW RAJINDER NAGAR NEW DELHI North East DL 110060, to consider the following proposals: 1. Approval for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share. 2. Approval for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and the alteration of Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares."
Today, Alstone Textiles (India) shares closed at ₹119.20 a piece after touching the 4.98% upper circuit limit. The volume of shares traded on Thursday was 25,213 as opposed to the 20-Day average volume of 54,804 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 587.03% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 694% during the past three years. The stock has so far in 2022 generated a multibagger return on a YTD basis of 656.83%.
In the last 1 month, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 163.13% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 21.51%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹15.00 on (24/08/2022), indicating that after touching a fresh 52-week-high today the stock was seen trading 694.66% above the low at today's closing price. The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 10.91% and a public stake of 89.09% for the quarter that ended in June 2022.
