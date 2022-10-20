Multibagger stock gains 656% YTD, Board to issue stock split, bonus shares soon

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI ((Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 10 November, 2022 at 3: P.M at the Registered Office of the Company situated at R815 NEW RAJINDER NAGAR NEW DELHI North East DL 110060, to consider the following proposals: 1. Approval for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share. 2. Approval for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and the alteration of Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares."