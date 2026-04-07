Multibagger stock Gallantt Ispat share jumps 14% despite weakness in Dalal Street; here's why

Multibagger stock Gallantt Ispat share price jumped 14% on Tuesday, April 7, despite broader weakness on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market fell in deals today amid worries over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the company also reported a healthy operational performance for the March quarter (Q4FY6) and full year ended FY26 in its latest quarterly update.

The stock has gained 14% to its day's high of ₹644 on BSE. The Sensex fell 824 points, or 1.1%, to 73,282.41, while the Nifty 50 declined 249 points, or 1%, to the day's low of 22,719.30.

According to the exchange filing, Gallantt Ispat's capacity utilisation stood at 91% in Q4 FY26 and 86% in FY26. The company’s steel production came in at 0.24 million tonnes in Q4, up 9% YoY, and 0.88 million tonnes in FY26, up 3% YoY, while steel sales stood at 0.23 million tonnes in Q4, up 9% YoY, and 0.85 million tonnes in FY26, up 3% YoY.

Quarterly update Strong growth was witnessed across key production and sales metrics, led by pellets and sponge iron.

Also Read | Are we running out of oil? Goldman Sachs flags growing shortage fears

According to the company’s exchange filing dated April 6, Gallantt Ispat’s power generation rose 14% YoY to 2,23,789 mega units in Q4 FY26 from 1,96,431 mega units in Q4 FY25. For the full year, power generation increased 6% YoY to 8,54,292 mega units from 8,05,914 mega units.

It also informed that pellet production posted the sharpest jump, rising 59% YoY to 2,21,612 MT in the March quarter from 1,39,697 MT a year ago. For FY26, pellet production climbed 37% YoY to 8,18,865 MT from 5,99,050 MT. Sponge iron production also remained robust, increasing 38% YoY to 2,44,555 MT in Q4 FY26 against 1,77,072 MT in the corresponding quarter last year. On a full-year basis, sponge iron output rose 21% YoY to 9,14,749 MT from 7,53,542 MT.

Furthermore, Billet production grew 9% YoY to 2,35,212 MT in Q4 FY26 from 2,14,807 MT, while M.S. bar production also rose 9% YoY to 2,10,243 MT from 1,93,382 MT. For FY26, billet production increased 3% YoY to 8,83,400 MT, while M.S. bar production rose 3% YoY to 7,87,593 MT.

Meanwhile, on the sales front, billet sales climbed 30% YoY to 19,377 MT in Q4 FY26 from 14,916 MT, while full-year billet sales rose 18% YoY to 81,237 MT from 68,622 MT. M.S. bar sales increased 8% YoY to 2,07,563 MT in Q4 FY26 from 1,92,824 MT, and rose 2% YoY to 7,65,815 MT in FY26 from 7,52,992 MT.

Gallantt Ispat stock performance Gallantt Ispat has given multibagger returns in the long term. The steel stock has rallied 1100% in 5 years. Meanwhile, it has also advanced almost 62% in the last 1 year. In recent times, as well, the stock has given positive returns despite the broader market sell-off on the back of the US-Iran war and rising oil prices.

The scrip has added 13% in the past 3 months and 19.5% in the last 1 month.

It is currently around 20% away from its 52-week high of ₹800.60, hit in August 2025, whereas the stock touched its 52-week low of ₹361 in April 2025.