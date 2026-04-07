Multibagger stock Gallantt Ispat share jumps 14% despite weakness in Dalal Street; here's why

Multibagger stock Gallantt Ispat share price jumped 14% on Tuesday, April 7, despite broader weakness on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market fell in deals today amid worries over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the company also reported a healthy operational performance for the March quarter (Q4FY6) and full year ended FY26 in its latest quarterly update.
The stock has gained 14% to its day's high of ₹644 on BSE. The Sensex fell 824 points, or 1.1%, to 73,282.41, while the Nifty 50 declined 249 points, or 1%, to the day's low of 22,719.30.
According to the exchange filing, Gallantt Ispat's capacity utilisation stood at 91% in Q4 FY26 and 86% in FY26. The company’s steel production came in at 0.24 million tonnes in Q4, up 9% YoY, and 0.88 million tonnes in FY26, up 3% YoY, while steel sales stood at 0.23 million tonnes in Q4, up 9% YoY, and 0.85 million tonnes in FY26, up 3% YoY.
Strong growth was witnessed across key production and sales metrics, led by pellets and sponge iron.
According to the company’s exchange filing dated April 6, Gallantt Ispat’s power generation rose 14% YoY to 2,23,789 mega units in Q4 FY26 from 1,96,431 mega units in Q4 FY25. For the full year, power generation increased 6% YoY to 8,54,292 mega units from 8,05,914 mega units.
It also informed that pellet production posted the sharpest jump, rising 59% YoY to 2,21,612 MT in the March quarter from 1,39,697 MT a year ago. For FY26, pellet production climbed 37% YoY to 8,18,865 MT from 5,99,050 MT. Sponge iron production also remained robust, increasing 38% YoY to 2,44,555 MT in Q4 FY26 against 1,77,072 MT in the corresponding quarter last year. On a full-year basis, sponge iron output rose 21% YoY to 9,14,749 MT from 7,53,542 MT.
Furthermore, Billet production grew 9% YoY to 2,35,212 MT in Q4 FY26 from 2,14,807 MT, while M.S. bar production also rose 9% YoY to 2,10,243 MT from 1,93,382 MT. For FY26, billet production increased 3% YoY to 8,83,400 MT, while M.S. bar production rose 3% YoY to 7,87,593 MT.
Meanwhile, on the sales front, billet sales climbed 30% YoY to 19,377 MT in Q4 FY26 from 14,916 MT, while full-year billet sales rose 18% YoY to 81,237 MT from 68,622 MT. M.S. bar sales increased 8% YoY to 2,07,563 MT in Q4 FY26 from 1,92,824 MT, and rose 2% YoY to 7,65,815 MT in FY26 from 7,52,992 MT.
Gallantt Ispat has given multibagger returns in the long term. The steel stock has rallied 1100% in 5 years. Meanwhile, it has also advanced almost 62% in the last 1 year. In recent times, as well, the stock has given positive returns despite the broader market sell-off on the back of the US-Iran war and rising oil prices.
The scrip has added 13% in the past 3 months and 19.5% in the last 1 month.
It is currently around 20% away from its 52-week high of ₹800.60, hit in August 2025, whereas the stock touched its 52-week low of ₹361 in April 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.