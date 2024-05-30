Multibagger Stock: Garware Hi-Tech Films shares zoomed over 160% in a year, surged 1060% in 4 years
Garware Hi-Tech Films: Over the last one year, the shares have jumped 167%, and in the last four years, they have gained 1060%. For CY23, the stock delivered a stellar return of 114%, while it continued to surge for the current year as it is already up by 28%.
Auto ancillary companies have experienced a significant surge in their share prices in recent years, driven by the sharp rise in demand for vehicles. This increase is attributed to the rise in per capita income and a structural recovery in the industry.
