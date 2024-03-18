Active Stocks
Multibagger stock: GE T&D India gained over 600% in just a year

A Ksheerasagar

GE T&D India's stock has surged by 628% in the last year, reaching ₹858.35 per share from ₹117.90, with impressive financial performance and significant order wins.

Over the past few months, the company has successfully procured several significant orders.
Over the past few months, the company has successfully procured several significant orders. (Pixabay)

Shareholders of GE T&D India are experiencing immense joy as the stock in the last one-year period has delivered a return of 628%. During this period, the stock has skyrocketed from 117.90 apiece to the current trading price of 858.35 apiece.

The stock ended the last 10 out of 12 months in the green, with January having the highest monthly gain of 35.5%, followed by February with a return of 34%. 

GE T&D, the publicly traded arm of GE's Grid Solutions division in India, boasts a rich history of over a century in the country, establishing itself as a key contender in the power transmission and distribution sector. Covering all facets of the power supply chain, the company delivers an extensive array of products and services. 

These offerings encompass power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation equipment, digital software solutions, turnkey solutions for substation engineering and construction, flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS), high voltage DC (HVDC), and comprehensive maintenance assistance.

Over the past few months, the company has successfully bagged several significant orders. In February, it clinched contracts totaling approximately 370 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India for the provision of 765 kV shunt reactors, destined for various transmission system projects across India. 

Additionally, in December of the previous year, the company secured an international contract valued at 74 million GBP from UK Grid Solutions Limited for the supply and manufacturing of HVDC converter transformers.

On the financial front, the company reported good set of numbers for the December ending quarter (Q3FY24). 

It posted a profit after tax of 49 crore in Q3 as compared to a PAT of 5 crore in the same period of last year. Its revenue from operations during the December quarter jumped to 839 crore, an 8% growth compared to a revenue of 777 crore in Q3FY24. 

The company maintained a debt-free status with positive cash and cash equivalents. The cash generation during Q3FY24 was 168.7 crore, and during 9M FY24, it was 330 crore. 

Order intake for Q3FY24 reached 2,370 crore, up 204% YoY from 780 crore in Q3FY23, while for 9M FY24, order intake reached 4,460 crore, up 139% YoY from 1,870 crore in 9M FY23. 

At the close of the December quarter, the order backlog reached 5,850 crore, marking a notable 68% year-over-year surge. Private sector orders accounted for 72% of the company's order book, with the remaining portion attributed to state utilities.

The Government of India is actively promoting hydrogen manufacturing through the National Hydrogen Mission and providing support through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. 

However, to ensure the production of green hydrogen, a substantial amount of renewable power is required. This will drive the construction of multi-gigawatt-scale renewable capacities and the establishment of numerous large-capacity central and state-sector connectivity substations, creating promising market opportunities for GE T&D India.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 11:45 AM IST
