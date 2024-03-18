Multibagger stock: GE T&D India gained over 600% in just a year
GE T&D India's stock has surged by 628% in the last year, reaching ₹858.35 per share from ₹117.90, with impressive financial performance and significant order wins.
Shareholders of GE T&D India are experiencing immense joy as the stock in the last one-year period has delivered a return of 628%. During this period, the stock has skyrocketed from ₹117.90 apiece to the current trading price of ₹858.35 apiece.
