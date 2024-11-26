Multibagger stock Genesys International turns ₹1 lakh into ₹21 lakh in just 4 years. Do you own?

Multibagger Stock: Genesys International, a leading player in India’s burgeoning geospatial sector, has emerged as a significant wealth creator for investors in recent years. Its shares have surged from ₹315 a year ago to the current level of ₹846, delivering an impressive return of 171%. Over a longer horizon, the stock has provided a staggering 1,963% return in the past four years.

For instance, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh during this period and held onto the investment until the present date, it would now be worth ₹20.63 lakh.

Looking ahead, the stock’s upward momentum is expected to persist, as analysts believe the company is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s expanding geospatial market, driven by rapid urbanisation, large-scale infrastructure projects, and government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission.

Elara Initiates Coverage Domestic brokerage firm Elara Capital said with innovative offerings such as 3D Digital Twins and high-definition maps, the company is well-equipped to capture a significant share of India’s ₹293 billion (USD 3.5 billion) geospatial market.

The brokerage-initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating. It set a DCF-based target price of ₹1,370, indicating a 66.5% upside from the stock current trading price.

The brokerage said the company has achieved a 35.6% revenue CAGR during FY21-24, driven by its leadership in 3D mapping and Digital Twin technologies.

It expects a revenue CAGR of 53.9% during FY24-27E based on a robust order book and strategic position in government as well as private contracts, signalling significant revenue growth.

Genesys International has a market cap of ₹3,415.86 crore, suggests data from NSE, with a traded volume of 11.43 lakhs.