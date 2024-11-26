Multibagger Stock: Genesys International, a key player in India's geospatial sector, has seen its stock rise 171% in one year and 1,963% in four years.

Multibagger Stock: Genesys International, a leading player in India’s burgeoning geospatial sector, has emerged as a significant wealth creator for investors in recent years. Its shares have surged from ₹315 a year ago to the current level of ₹846, delivering an impressive return of 171%. Over a longer horizon, the stock has provided a staggering 1,963% return in the past four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh during this period and held onto the investment until the present date, it would now be worth ₹20.63 lakh.

Looking ahead, the stock’s upward momentum is expected to persist, as analysts believe the company is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s expanding geospatial market, driven by rapid urbanisation, large-scale infrastructure projects, and government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elara Initiates Coverage Domestic brokerage firm Elara Capital said with innovative offerings such as 3D Digital Twins and high-definition maps, the company is well-equipped to capture a significant share of India’s ₹293 billion (USD 3.5 billion) geospatial market.

The brokerage-initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating. It set a DCF-based target price of ₹1,370, indicating a 66.5% upside from the stock current trading price.

The brokerage said the company has achieved a 35.6% revenue CAGR during FY21-24, driven by its leadership in 3D mapping and Digital Twin technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It expects a revenue CAGR of 53.9% during FY24-27E based on a robust order book and strategic position in government as well as private contracts, signalling significant revenue growth.

Genesys International has a market cap of ₹3,415.86 crore, suggests data from NSE, with a traded volume of 11.43 lakhs.