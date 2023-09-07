Multibagger stock Gensol Engineering declares issuance of 2:1 bonus shares. Details here2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Board of directors of the company has approved two bonus shares for every one shareholding of an eligible shareholders
Bonus shares 2023: Gensol Engineering shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹1013 to ₹2026, doubling investors' money in 2023. However, this is not the end for shareholders of Gensol Engineering Ltd. The board of directors of the company has declared bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. This means, eligible shareholders will be awarded two bonus shares for every one stock held by them on record date of bonus shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started