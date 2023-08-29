Multibagger stock Gensol Engineering that has surged 3400% in two years hit upper circuit after ₹100 crore order1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Multibagger stock has risen from ₹50 to ₹1,747 apiece levels in last two years, turning ₹1 lakh to ₹35 lakh in this time
Stock market today: Gensol Engineering shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap stock with a market cap of over ₹2,150 crore today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,747 on BSE and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within an hour of opening bell today.
