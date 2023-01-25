Multibagger stock gets buy tag from Anand Rathi despite 400% rise in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- Multibagger chemical stock may go up to ₹620 apiece in three months, believes Anand Rathi
Multibagger stock: Sharda Cropchem shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years, especially in post-Covid rebound. From April 2020 to till date, this multibagger chemical stock has surged from around ₹105 to ₹520 apiece levels, delivering around 400 per cent return to its positional shareholders in these near three years time. However, Anand Rathi sees further steam in the stock. As per the Anand Rathi research report, Sharda Cropchem share price may ascend up to ₹620 apiece levels in next three months, giving around 20 per cent return to the potential share investors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×