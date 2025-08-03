Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger stock: GHV Infra Projects share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the board approved Stock split in the ratio of 2:1 and company received Letter of Award for ₹2,645 crore.

GHV Infra Projects stock was up 2 per cent to close at ₹1,549.20 apiece on Friday. The stock has given significant returns in a month by surging over 51 per cent despite volatility in the Indian stock market.

Shares of GHV Infra Projects have proven to be a multibagger stock as it has soared nearly 1,603.73 per cent in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and over 7,732.15 per cent in last one year.

GHV Infra Projects stock split and letter of award details The board of directors in the meeting, held on July 24, had approved sub-division/split in the ratio of 2:1 (1 equity share of face value ₹10 each will be subdivided into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each).

“ The stock split is aimed at enhancing the liquidity of the Company's shares in the market and making them more accessible to retail investors. Further, the Board has also approved the issuance of bonus shares to existing shareholders of the company in the ratio of 3:2 i.e. Three fully paid-up equity shares for every 2 existing shares held,” the company said in an exchange filing dated August 2.

The company has also received letter of award (LOA) from Rana Exim FZ-LLC for EPC developments of Industrial & Commercial Buildings at Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), UAE.

The order received is valued at ₹2,645 crore or AED 1,12,42,74,621 and estimated to be completed within 24 months excluding 90 days of initial setup and mobilization period.

“We Build Value” by taking up selected valuable Projects like Development of smart manufacturing providing Green EV production with zero discharge facilities over a period of time with sustainable continuous growth. With this prestigious order, the total order book of the company has risen to over Rs. 6,500 crore and shall continue to strive few more selective project options in near term," said Jahid Vijapura, Group Chairman of GHV Group.

The company further informed the exchanges that the board has also considered and approved Increase in the authorized share capital of the Company from ₹16 crore to ₹66 crore.

“ The members of the Company, at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2025, approved the issuance of Convertible Warrants to Promoters/Promoter Group and Non Promoters, on a preferential basis by way of private placement,” the company added.