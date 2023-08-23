Multibagger stock to foray into film production business; Share hits upper circuit1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:52 PM IST
GI Engineering Solutions has ventured into the business of film production, distribution and allied services, in addition to the existing businesses.
GI Engineering Solutions share price were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹12.46 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday after the company announced its foray into film production and allied services
