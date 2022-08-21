Aegis Logistics Ltd. is an energy-related mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 9,004.91 crore. One of India's major LPG importers and processors among private firms, Aegis Logistics Ltd. is the country's top integrated oil, gas, and chemical logistics company. The business is run through its cutting-edge Necklace of Liquid & Gas terminals, which are located in India's key ports and have a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for chemicals and POL and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the firm announced an interim dividend of 150%, or Rs. 1.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹1. A dividend yield of 0.58% is the outcome. The record date has been set as August 23, 2022, thus the shares will go ex-dividend on August 22, 2022.

The company informed stock exchanges by saying that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Interim Dividend of 150% i.e. Rs. 1.50 (Rupees One Rupees and Fifty paise) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed August 23, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before September 9, 2022."

The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd. ended trading on the NSE on Friday at ₹255.00 per share, up 0.28% from the previous close of ₹254.30. A multibagger return and an all-time high of 42,400.00% have been recorded by the stock price, which climbed from ₹0.60 on January 1st, 1999 to the present market price. Therefore, if an investor had made a ₹1 lakh investment in Aegis Logistics shares 23 years ago, that amount would today be worth ₹4.25 Cr. The stock gained 34.28% during the previous five years but dropped 5.82% in 1 year. The stock has climbed 14.12% year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has gained 27.15% over the past six months but dropped 1.35% over the past month. The stock has fallen by 8.72% during the last five trading days. On Friday, the total traded volume was 6,34,746 shares amounting to a traded value of 1,623.05 lacs. The last 20-Day average trading volume for the stock is 1,975,404 shares.