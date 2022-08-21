Multibagger stock given 42,400% return, shall turn ex-dividend next week2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 07:50 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd. is an energy-related mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 9,004.91 crore. One of India's major LPG importers and processors among private firms, Aegis Logistics Ltd. is the country's top integrated oil, gas, and chemical logistics company. The business is run through its cutting-edge Necklace of Liquid & Gas terminals, which are located in India's key ports and have a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for chemicals and POL and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the firm announced an interim dividend of 150%, or Rs. 1.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹1. A dividend yield of 0.58% is the outcome. The record date has been set as August 23, 2022, thus the shares will go ex-dividend on August 22, 2022.