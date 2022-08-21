Multibagger stock given 42,400% return, shall turn ex-dividend next week

The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd. ended trading on the NSE on Friday at ₹255.00 per share, up 0.28% from the previous close of ₹254.30. A multibagger return and an all-time high of 42,400.00% have been recorded by the stock price, which climbed from ₹0.60 on January 1st, 1999 to the present market price. Therefore, if an investor had made a ₹1 lakh investment in Aegis Logistics shares 23 years ago, that amount would today be worth ₹4.25 Cr. The stock gained 34.28% during the previous five years but dropped 5.82% in 1 year. The stock has climbed 14.12% year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has gained 27.15% over the past six months but dropped 1.35% over the past month. The stock has fallen by 8.72% during the last five trading days. On Friday, the total traded volume was 6,34,746 shares amounting to a traded value of 1,623.05 lacs. The last 20-Day average trading volume for the stock is 1,975,404 shares.

