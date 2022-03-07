Multibagger stock gives 150% return in one month despite weak equity markets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Despite bloodbath in stock market, this multibagger penny stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit in all 5 trade sessions, delivering 21.50 per cent return to its shareholders
Multibagger stock: Despite bloodbath in stock market these days, some stocks have delivered multibagger return in last one month. Tine Agro shares are one of them. The textile manufacturer stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹7.14 apiece levels to ₹56.05 levels, appreciating around 685 per cent in 2022. For surprise to stock market observers, this multibagger textile stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders despite weakness in stock market today. Tine Agro share price today has hit hit 5 per cent upper circuit and ascended to its life-time high of ₹56.05 apiece levels on BSE.
In last one week, this multibagger stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit in all 5 trade sessions, delivering 21.50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹22.65 to ₹56.05 levels, appreciating to the tune of around 150 per cent in this period. In YTD time, as mentioned above, this multibagger penny stock has delivered 685 per cent whereas in this period Sensex has dipped around 9 per cent and Nifty 50 index dipped around 10 per cent. So, this X group stock has generated alpha return in 2022.
This multibagger penny stock is trading at its life-time high of ₹56.05 apiece levels whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.90 apiece levels on BSE. Current trade volume of the BSE-listed multibagger stock is 6,53,631, which is much higher from its 20 days average volume of 51,324. Current market capital of this multibagger textile stock is 31 crore.
