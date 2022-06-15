Multibagger stock gives 51% CAGR over 10 years. 1 lakh turns to 63 lakh

As mentioned above, Astral shares have been in base building mode for last one year. In last one month, Astral share price has went down from ₹1712 to ₹1632 levels, logging near 5 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, Astral share price has gone down from ₹2332 to ₹1632 levels, logging around 30 per cent slide in this period. In last 6 months, this stock has gone down from ₹2265 to ₹1632 levels, clocking around 28 per cent dip in this period. However, in last one year, Astral share price has gone down from around ₹1950 to ₹1632 levels, descending around 16 per cent in this period.

