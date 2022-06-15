Multibagger stock gives 51% CAGR over 10 years. 1 lakh turns to 63 lakh

Multibagger stock: In last 5 years, Astral share price has ascended from around ₹415 to ₹1632 levels, delivering CAGR to the tune of 31.50 per cent to its shareholders
Multibagger stock: Astral shares have remained under base building mode throughout the year. However, after ushering into the new year 2022, the stock became bears favourite 'sell on rise' stock. But for long term investors, this stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders despite shedding heavily in last one year. In last 10 years, Astral share price has surged from ₹25.75 to ₹1632.60 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 6,000 per cent rise in this period.
As mentioned above, Astral shares have been in base building mode for last one year. In last one month, Astral share price has went down from ₹1712 to ₹1632 levels, logging near 5 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, Astral share price has gone down from ₹2332 to ₹1632 levels, logging around 30 per cent slide in this period. In last 6 months, this stock has gone down from ₹2265 to ₹1632 levels, clocking around 28 per cent dip in this period. However, in last one year, Astral share price has gone down from around ₹1950 to ₹1632 levels, descending around 16 per cent in this period.
However, the stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last 5 years. In last 5 years, Astral share price has ascended from around ₹415 to ₹1632 levels, logging around 290 per cent rise in this period or CAGR of around 31.50 per cent to its loyal shareholders who remained invested in the stock throughout this period.
Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹25.75 to ₹1632.60 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 6,000 per cent rise in this period or delivering 51.43 per cent CAGR (compound average growth rate) or annualized return to its shareholders who remained invested in Astral shares throughout the last 10 years.
Multibagger stock: ₹1 lakh turns to ₹63 lakh in 10 years
So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than ₹63 lakh today.
Current market cap of Astral shares is ₹32,837 crore. Its trade volume on Tuesday was around 3 lakh, which is slightly higher from tis last 20 days average trade volume of around 2.95 lakh. Astral shares' 52-week high on NSE is ₹2524.95 whereas its 52-week low is ₹1601.55 per share.