Multibagger stock: Amid stock market crash in last two trade sessions, some quality stocks were able to remain least affected by the weak global cues. However, there were some exceptional stocks that continued to give stellar return to its shareholders despite negative global sentiments. Bhilwara Spinners shares are one of them. This BSE-listed multibagger stock has surged from ₹21 to ₹41.10, delivering robust 95 per cent return to its shareholders.

Bhilwara Spinners share price history

As per the share price history of Bhilwara Spinners, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. As mentioned above, this stock has risen 95 per cent in last one week or 5 trade sessions hitting upper circuit in all 5 sessions. In last one month, this BSE-listed multibagger stock surged from ₹19.30 to ₹41.10 levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this stock has shot up from ₹17.25 to 41.10 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 140 per cent in this period.

Likewise, in year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹14.90 to ₹41.10 levels, delivering 175 per cent return to its shareholders.

Like Bhilwara Spinners shares, Surat Textile Mills and Acme Resources are two other multibagger stocks that have given stellar return to its shareholders in last one week. Surat Textile Mills share price appreciated to the tune of near 67 per cent in last one week whereas Acme Resources shares shot up around 60 per cent in this period. These multibagger penny stocks gave more than 60 per cent return in one week despite violent decline in Indian stock market.

Surat Textile Mills shares have given 145 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month whereas in last 6 months, it has given near 220 per cent return. Likewise, Acme Resources shares have surged from ₹9.24 to ₹19.44 apiece levels, yielding around 110 per cent in 2021.

