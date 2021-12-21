Multibagger stock gives 95% return in one week despite stock market crash

As per the share price history of Bhilwara Spinners, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. As mentioned above, this stock has risen 95 per cent in last one week or 5 trade sessions hitting upper circuit in all 5 sessions. In last one month, this BSE-listed multibagger stock surged from ₹19.30 to ₹41.10 levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this stock has shot up from ₹17.25 to 41.10 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 140 per cent in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}