Multibagger Stock: GPT Infraprojects shares jump another 10%, up 366% in a year
So far this year, the company's shares have surged by almost 24%, following an impressive multibagger return of 203% in CY23. Reflecting on previous years, the shares recorded returns of 34% in CY22, 71.40% in CY21, and 23% in CY20, respectively.
On Thursday, shares of GPT Infra Projects continued their winning streak for the second consecutive session, rising by 10% to reach ₹207 apiece. The previous trading session saw a significant gain of nearly 9%, attributed to the joint venture securing an order valued at ₹487 crore from Central Railway, Mumbai.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started