Multibagger Stock: GPT Infraprojects shares jump another 10%, up 366% in a year

So far this year, the company's shares have surged by almost 24%, following an impressive multibagger return of 203% in CY23. Reflecting on previous years, the shares recorded returns of 34% in CY22, 71.40% in CY21, and 23% in CY20, respectively.

On Thursday, shares of GPT Infra Projects continued their winning streak for the second consecutive session, rising by 10% to reach ₹207 apiece. The previous trading session saw a significant gain of nearly 9%, attributed to the joint venture securing an order valued at ₹487 crore from Central Railway, Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This recent order pertains to the construction of a new BG line in the Solapur-Osmanabad section, spanning from chainage ₹52500 to 83200 in the Solapur Division.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at ₹11.80 on NSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, in March, the company, along with its joint venture partner, secured an order from North Central Railway, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, worth ₹135 crore. Earlier, in February, it clinched another joint venture order valued at ₹114 crore from East Central Railway Mahendrughat, Patna, Bihar.

GPT, the flagship company of GPT Group, headquartered in Kolkata, operates primarily in two segments: infrastructure and sleeper.

Established in 2004, GPT has become a prominent player in the infrastructure sector, particularly focused on railways. The company specialises in executing civil and infrastructure projects, with a notable emphasis on constructing large bridges and ROBs for railways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to its infrastructure endeavours, GPT is actively involved in the sleeper segment. Here, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers to railways, catering to both the Indian and African markets.

So far this year, the company's shares have surged by almost 24%, following an impressive multibagger return of 203% in CY23. Reflecting on previous years, the shares recorded returns of 34% in CY22, 71.40% in CY21, and 23% in CY20, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the monthly performance, the shares have consistently maintained an upward trend since April of the previous year. For ten consecutive months leading up to January, the shares closed in positive territory, with November witnessing the highest monthly gain of 25%. Over the last one year, they have gained 366%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!