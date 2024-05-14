Multibagger Stock: Gravita India gains over 250% in 2 years, more than 2800% since May 2020; good time to invest?
Gravita India: The shares, valued at ₹269 each just two years ago, have witnessed an astonishing surge of 252%, now trading at the market price of ₹947.80.
In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multibagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Gravita India as shares delivered a phenomenal return.
