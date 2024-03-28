Shares of Gravita India , one of the largest lead producers in India, have been generating phenomenal returns consistently over the last three years. The company's shares, previously valued at ₹91 each three years ago, have surged by an impressive 992%, to ₹994 now. Furthermore, from their low point of ₹32.30 per share in March 2020, they have skyrocketed by 2977% to date.

Remarkably, the stock has consistently delivered annual returns exceeding 50% for the past four years. In CY20, it yielded a 60% return, followed by a phenomenal 280% in the subsequent year. This trend persisted, with a 53% return in CY22 and a substantial 143.60% return in CY23. However, in the current year, the shares have experienced some profit booking, resulting in a 9.18% decline thus far.

Established in 1992 in Jaipur, Gravita India specialises in lead, aluminium, plastics, and rubber recycling, catering to both domestic and global markets. With a widespread international presence, the company boasts a robust clientele of over 375 customers across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, spanning 38 countries. Simultaneously, its operations within India serve more than 230 customers across 22 states.

In a recent note domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' and set a target price of ₹1,200 apiece.

Lead recycling is on the brink of rapid formalisation

According to Kotak, lead stands out as one of the most recycled metals globally, with secondary lead contributing to over 80% of total lead production in India in CY2022. This is attributed to several factors: the metal's infinite recyclability, lower extraction and capital expenditure costs compared to primary lead, and the recyclability rate of over 95% for a single LAB (lead-acid battery).

Historically, domestic lead recycling has been predominantly informal, accounting for around 65% in FY2023. However, Kotak anticipates that policy initiatives like BWMR (Battery Waste Management Rules) will drive a significant reduction in the unorganised market share to below 10% by FY2033E. LABs serve as the primary end-use for lead, with the automotive sector being the largest consumer of LABs.

While the automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) poses a risk of obsolescence for LABs, primarily due to the dominance of lithium-ion batteries in EVs, Kotak believes that concerns about declining LAB market size are exaggerated. It forecasts continued growth in the LAB market for at least another decade.

According to brokerage estimates, lead recycling offers the most attractive return profile compared to other materials like plastic and aluminium.

Outpacing competitors

The company's primary business division, lead recycling, benefits from substantial tailwinds, and its strategic expansion into additional segments provides robust prospects for growth and diversification, said the brokerage firm.

Compared to its industry counterparts in lead recycling, the company stands out due to its geographic diversity, superior operating margins, and enhanced growth outlook.

It projects a revenue and PAT CAGR of 20% and 22% for Gravita India over the next three years, coupled with a ROCE exceeding 20%. It said that the company is poised for sustained growth over multiple years, offering the potential for compound growth.

