Multibagger Stock: Gravita India gained 992% in 3 years, zoomed nearly 3000% in 4 years; should you invest?
Gravita India shares, previously valued at ₹91 each three years ago, have surged by an impressive 992%, to ₹994 now. Furthermore, from their low point of ₹32.30 per share in March 2020, they have skyrocketed by 2977% to date.
Shares of Gravita India, one of the largest lead producers in India, have been generating phenomenal returns consistently over the last three years. The company's shares, previously valued at ₹91 each three years ago, have surged by an impressive 992%, to ₹994 now. Furthermore, from their low point of ₹32.30 per share in March 2020, they have skyrocketed by 2977% to date.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started