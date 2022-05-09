“With a lack of capacity expansion and strong profitability continuing, we expect the company to generate FCF of around ₹10 bn over FY23-24E compared to ₹5.2 bn over FY19-22. However, given that its existing MDF plant is likely to exhaust capacity by FY24E, the company is likely to announce new capacity plans soon, which would be required to sustain growth momentum," Edelweiss' note added.