Multibagger specialty chemical stock rallies to hit all-time high
- Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd rallied to hit a record high of ₹3,868 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd rallied to hit a record high of ₹3,868 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session. The specialty chemical stock has been in an uptrend since the last few sessions and has surged about 9% in the last five days.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) is an Indian Chemicals Company with over 30 years of expertise in Fluorine Chemistry. GFL holds domain expertise in Fluoropolymers, Fluorospecialities, Refrigerants and Chemicals. The specialty chemical stock has jumped over 121% in a year's period whereas the multibagger stock has rallied over 52% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Headquartered in Noida, India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), is a part of the INOXGFL Group. The group has diversified business segments comprising Fluoropolymers, Speciality Chemicals, Wind Energy, and Renewables. With three manufacturing facilities in India, a captive Fluorspar mine in Morrocco, offices and warehouses in Europe and USA, GFL is one of the established players in Fluoropolymers and Fluorospecialities markets.
For the first quarter ending June 2022 (Q1 FY23), Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported 46% and 101% growths in revenue and net profits, respectively, driven by an improved margin profile on the back of rising prices.
The chemical sector has created impressive wealth for the investors in the last five years as most of the stocks have outperformed by turning multifold in value. The sharp upmove can be attributed to the improved outlook and the fact that covid pandemic has accelerated the shift away from China to other countries.
Analysts have been bullish on the sector as they expect India’s share in the specialty chemicals to double over the next five years with its well established chemical industry that has a significant advantage over other countries and has been the biggest beneficiary of the shift in global supply chain from China.
