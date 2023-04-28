Multibagger stock Hardwyn India announces 1:3 bonus share and 1:10 stock split, scrip up over 150% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:04 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Hardwyn India has announced bonus shares and stock split for its eligible shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Hardwyn India has announced bonus shares and stock split for its eligible shareholders. The company has announced a bonus issue in 1:3 ratio and stock split in 1:10 ratio.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×