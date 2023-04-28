The Board of Directors of Hardwyn India has announced bonus shares and stock split for its eligible shareholders. The company has announced a bonus issue in 1:3 ratio and stock split in 1:10 ratio.

The company has said in stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors have made “Approval for stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of Company's 01 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 01/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot and other approvals as may be required. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange. Issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in proportion of 01 (one) equity share of Rs. 01/- each for every 03 (Three) equity shares of Rs. 01/- each held by the shareholder of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders by Postal Ballot. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."

Hardwyn India said the rationale behind the stock split is to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors. And for the purpose of the bonus issue, and stock split the company said the estimated date by which such bonus shares and stock split would be credited / dispatched is within 02 Months from the date of the Board meeting wherein the decision to announce the bonus issue was taken subject to the shareholder's approval. i.e 16th June. 2023.

The shares of Hardwyn India were last seen today trading on the NSE at ₹362 apiece level. The scrip has rallied 158.89% in 1 year and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 6.94% so far in 2023.

