“We wish to inform you that our Company had entered into Asset Transfer Agreement with R.P.Metal Sections Private Limited on 26th December, 2022 to purchase their operating Asset which manufactures Galvanized Pipe and Cold Roll coil. This unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land and located at SIPCOT Industrial growth centre, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This purchase is for an all cash consideration of Rs. 55 Crores (Fifty Five Crores only)," the company announced in an exchange filing.