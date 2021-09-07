This multibagger stock has risen 103% this year. Motilal Oswal sees more upside

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on APL Apollo (APAT) with a ‘Buy’ rating and sees further upside on this multibagger stock. It expects strong volume growth and improved profitability due to higher demand across product segments, launch of new products under the parent company and newly merged entity: Tricoat, robust distribution network, leading to increase in market share, along with increased cross-selling opportunity from the merger, and increase in the share of VAP is driving margin and profitability.