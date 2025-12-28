12,350% return in five years! Multibagger stock completes fundraise by converting warrants into equity

Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects announced that it has completed the conversion of warrants into equity shares, further bolstering its capital base through well-planned fundraising efforts.

In an exchange filing, Hazoor Multi Projects said that the company has allotted 1,89,11,320 shares, with a face value of ₹1, at an issue price of ₹30, through the conversion of 18,91,132 warrants at an issue price of ₹300 per share, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the equity share of the company.

“We wish to inform you that the fund-raising committee of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 23rd December, 2025, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 1,89,11,320 equity shares having a face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each (including a premium of Rs. 29/- each), consequent upon the conversion of 18,91,132 Warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/-each, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, to the following person belonging to the “Non-Promoters/Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 42,55,04,700 (Rupees Forty-Two Crores Fifty Five Lakhs Four Thousand Seven Hundred Only) at the rate of Rs. 225/- per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, Prabhudas Liladhar Advisory Services, Morde Foods Private Limited, Donald Venture Private Limited, and NVS Corporate Consultancy Services were among the list of 19 allottees of equity shares.

The company further informed that these war-rants were allotted, on preferential basis, at an issue price of ₹300 per warrant on payment of ₹75 per warrant, being 25% of the issue price, entitling the warrants holders to get their warrants converted into equal number of equity shares of the company by paying remaining 75% i.e., ₹225 within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

The issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 27,06,31,110, consisting of 27,06,31,110 equity shares of ₹1 each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price overview On Friday, Hazoor Multi Projects share price closed marginally higher at ₹37.33 on BSE.

Looking at the share price trend of Hazoor Multi Projects, the stock has remained under pressure in the near-term. The stock has descended 4.38% in the last six months and 25% in the last year.

The stock has given multibagger returns of 12,350% in the last five years.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares are listed only on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹57.80 on January 27 and reached a 52-week low of ₹26.80 on November 19.