Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects declares 1:10 stock split after 225% rally in one year

Stock split 2024: In one year, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price has delivered whopping returns to its positional shareholders. In one year, the share price has risen from around ₹116 apiece to ₹384 apiece, logging more than 225 rises. So, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. There is some stock market news for Hazoor Multi Projects shareholders — the company's board of directors has declared a stock split in a 1:10 ratio. The company board is yet to declare a record date for a stock split.

Hazoor Multi Projects stock split 2024 The multibagger stock informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the stock split move, saying, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the CompaCompanyated at C-45, Floor 4TH, Plot -210, C Wing, Mittal Tower, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nanman Point Mumbai - 400021 have discussed and approved the Split/Sub-division of shares of the compaCompany Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the company, record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course.”

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history Hazoor Multi Projects' share price has risen from ₹350 to ₹385 apiece in one month, logging a nearly 10 percent rise. In the last six months, it has surged from ₹331 to ₹385 per share on the BSE, delivering around 15 percent returns to its shareholders. In one year, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹1106 to ₹385 apiece, registering more than a 225 percent rise.

The multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only, and it ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹390 crore. The multibagger stock finished on Friday with a trading volume of 2,17,475. Its 52-week high is ₹454 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹110 per share on the BSE.