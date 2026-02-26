Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects jumps amid choppy session on Dalal Street

Hazoor Multi Projects share price jumped over 3% on Thursday on strong buying momentum. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 3.55% to ₹33.51 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Hazoor Multi Projects share price comes amid a choppy session in the Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat, giving up early gains, amid volatility.

Hazoor Multi Projects announced that Crisil Ratings has assigned ratings to the Bank facilities of M/s Hazoor Infra Projects Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, in respect of the company’s Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project.

CRISIL has assigned a ‘CRISIL BBB+/Stable’ rating to the company’s long-term bank facilities aggregating to ₹476 crore, indicating adequate degree of safety with a stable outlook. Additionally, the rating agency has assigned a ‘CRISIL A2’ rating to the short-term bank facilities, reflecting a strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

The sponsor, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, received the project under harmonious substitution from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with the endorsement agreement (EA) signed in January 2024 and a supplementary agreement (SA) signed on October 3, 2024.

“The rating reflects healthy debt protection metrics, with Crisil Ratings adjusted average debt service coverage (DSCR) expected at 1.10-1.20 times over the balance tenure of the debt (assuming receipt of full annuities and draw down of entire sanctioned debt). Furthermore, liquidity is supported by debt service reserve account (DSRA) equivalent to six months of debt servicing obligation, amounting to ₹24 crore and maintained in the form of fixed deposit (FD) as on January 31, 2026. The company will also create a major maintenance reserve account (MMRA) as per the base case business plan submitted to the lender,” Crisil Ratings said.

The rating also factors in the inherent benefits of HAM including inflation indexation of operations and maintenance (O&M) cost, and interest payment on annuity during the operational period as per the concession agreement (CA).

“These strengths are partially offset by moderate implementation risk and susceptibility to volatility in operational cost and interest rates,” it added.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price History Hazoor Multi Projects share price has risen 2% in one month, but has fallen 15% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 27% in six months, while it has dropped 23% in one year. Hazoor Multi Projects stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 244% in three years, and a staggering 10,600% over the past five years.