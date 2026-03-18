Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares jump 5% following positive bias on Dalal Street

Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects share price jumped as much as 5% to ₹28.90 apiece in Wednesday's trading session amid the stock market rally. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose about 0.5%, tracking gains in global markets and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later in the day.

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The multibagger stock opened at ₹28.48 as compared to the previous close of ₹27.55. The stock rally came amid heavy buying, as 1.13 lakh shares changed hands, showed data available on BSE, along with positive stock market sentiment.

Hazoor Multi Projects recent developments On March 12, the company told the exchanges that it has secured a letter of award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection agency at Chowlaggere fee plaza in Karnataka.

“The Company is in receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 11th March 2026 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender at Chowlaggere fee plaza At Km. 193.020 for the use of Four laning of Hassan (Existing Km. 189+700, Designed Ch. 184+912) to Maranahally (Existing Km. 237+000, Design Ch. 230+060) Section of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items,” the company said in the filing.

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According to the filing, the order awarded to the Hazoor Multi Projects was worth ₹27,15,60,000.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q3 results 2026 Hazoor Multi Projects reported a 135% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹6.45 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, compared with ₹2.71 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 15% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹139 crore in the October–December quarter, down from ₹164.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses during the quarter also decreased to ₹134 crore from ₹160 crore a year ago.

The company operates in the renewable energy sector and executes road projects on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

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Hazoor Multi Projects share price trend Small-cap multibagger stock has largely remained negative in the near term as it has shed over 16% in a month and 21% year-to-date (YTD). The small-cap stock has further declined 30.47% in six months and 33% in a year.

However, it has proven to be a multibagger stock by delivering 251% returns in three years and 9500% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.