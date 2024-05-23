HBL Power Systems , a prominent player in the battery and power systems sector, has emerged as a lucrative investment avenue in recent years, exhibiting sustained upward momentum in its share prices without significant pullbacks.

Over the past twelve months alone, its shares have skyrocketed from ₹109 per share to the current trading price of ₹538.55 per share, translating to a remarkable gain of 394%. Long-term investors have witnessed even more impressive returns, with the stock delivering staggering gains of 1254% over the last three years and an astonishing 2143% over the past five years.

In the span of a decade, the stock has witnessed an extraordinary surge of 5367%.

Also Read: Responsive Industries shares jumped over 145% in 14 months; should you buy?

Notably, the stock has consistently delivered positive returns on an annual basis, recording significant gains of 160%, 53%, 67%, and 312% in CY20, CY21, CY22, and CY23, respectively.

In the current year, the stock has sustained its upward trajectory, registering a 24% increase from ₹437.90 to its current level. In February, it breached the ₹600 milestone for the first time, reaching a new record high of ₹612 per share.

HBL Power Systems is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of specialised batteries and electronic solutions. The company is also engaged in service activities related to its products. The company operates its business under three primary verticals: battery, electronics, and defence.

Also Read: Multibagger Welspun Enterprises stock jumps over 6.5% on ₹1,864-crore order win

It is the world’s second-largest nickel-cadmium battery manufacturer, India's third-largest telecom battery manufacturer, and the only Indian company with pure lead battery technology, as per the company's website.

The company's flagship products in the electronic business vertical were the train collision avoidance system (TCAS), which addresses the issue of safety, and the train management system (TMS), which is designed for efficient track utilisation.

Also Read: Mazagon Dock: This defence PSU stock is trading 1900% above its IPO price

For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY24), the company reported a healthy set of numbers, with its consolidated net profit growing by 230% to ₹76 crore compared to ₹23 crore for the same period last year. The consolidated revenue from operations during the same quarter surged to ₹595 crore, a growth of 80% YoY.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!