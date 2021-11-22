Multibagger stock: HDFC Securities sees 20% rise in 6 months. Should you buy?

Highlighting the valuations that may fuel this multibagger stock, HDFC Securities report says, "Asahi India Glass will be a key beneficiary of growth in passenger vehicles production in India, coupled with rise in content led by premiumisation and rising share of SUVs. Asahi's content per vehicle will rise with the improving segment mix and rise in penetration of value added glasses like IR (infra red) and UV (ultra violet) shield glasses. The demand outlook for the architectural glass has improved with the revival in residential real-estate demand. For the medium term the recent four initiatives being considered by the company could lead to healthy growth in top and bottom line."