Multibagger stock: HDFC Securities sees 30% upside in this share in 6 months

Highlighting the valuations that may fuel Jindal Drilling share price rally in future; HDFC Securities said, "JDIL, in Nov 2021, acquired an Offshore Jack-up rig ‘Jindal Supreme’, from Venus Drilling Pte. Ltd for $ 16.75 million. Acquisition of rig would be beneficial as the hire charges associated with the rig will now not be borne by the company. Acquisition of rigs against loans to the JV reflects better capital allocation management. Similar acquisition from its group company in near future would be EPS (Earnings Per Share) accretive and makes a case for re-rating of the stock. The company is focused on improving its cost efficiency and operating margins. The acquisition of two of their rigs in the last couple of years is an initiative in that direction."

