Multibagger stock: HEG skyrocketed over 105% in a year, up 365% in 4 years; should you still buy?
HEG, a leading graphite electrode manufacturer in India, has seen a remarkable turnaround with shares surging from ₹920.70 to ₹1902, rewarding shareholders with a 107% return. From its March 2020 low of ₹409, the shares are currently trading with a gain of 365%.
In the past year alone, the Indian stock market has produced many multibaggers, particularly in the mid-and small-cap segments. Among these, HEG, one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers in India, is one such stock.
