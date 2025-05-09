Multibagger stock HFCL declares date for announcement of Q4 results 2025

Multibagger stock: HFCL Limited, a multibagger stock, which has delivered over 600% returns to its investors in the past five years, on Friday, May 9, announced that its board will meet in the second last week of this month to consider and approve the results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The company's board is slated to meet on Thursday, May 22, to announce its Q4 results for FY25.

“We wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 22nd day of May, 2025, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis,” HFCL said in an exchange filing today.

HFCL Q3 Results The telecom gear maker HFCL posted an 11.95% fall in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹72.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3).

The consolidated revenue of the company declined by 1.97 per cent to ₹1,011.95 crore in the December quarter from ₹1032.31 crore a year ago.

HFCL managing director, Mahendra Nahata, said that despite a dynamic and challenging market environment, HFCL has demonstrated resilience with a stable quarterly performance.

HFCL along with its consortium partners emerged as the lowest bidders with multiple bids exceeding more than ₹8,100 crores for BharatNet Phase III Project during the reported quarter.

The company also launched a new defence manufacturing unit in Hosur in the December 2024 quarter.