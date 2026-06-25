Multibagger stock HFCL share price hits 5% upper circuit following broader gains on Dalal Street; up 200% in 3 months

HFCL share price: Multibagger stock HFCL shares were locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹215.35 on the BSE on Thursday, June 25, tracking a strong rally in the broader market and extending the stock's sharp uptrend.
Indian stock market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex gained nearly 0.7% during the session as easing crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment. Brent crude slipped 1.7% to $72.5 a barrel, falling below the $73 mark and returning to levels seen before the Iran conflict. The decline came after stranded oil tankers began moving through the Strait of Hormuz following an initial peace agreement between the US and Iran, easing concerns over inflation and economic growth for India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer.
HFCL has been among the market's standout performers in recent months. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹220.10 on June 22, 2026, after recovering sharply from its 52-week low of ₹59.83 recorded in January 2026.
The momentum has translated into strong returns across multiple time frames. HFCL has advanced 8% over the past week, 32% in one month, 203% in three months and 235% in six months. Over a five-year period, the stock has delivered gains of 232%.
Investor optimism has also been supported by a series of large order wins.
On June 17, HFCL announced that it had secured a ₹2,666.09 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the BharatNet Phase-3 project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circle.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the project involves supplying telecom equipment and related accessories, establishing an optical fibre cable telecom network, carrying out installation and commissioning work, and undertaking maintenance responsibilities.
"The company has been awarded a contract amounting to around ₹2,666.09 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). This contract pertains to the BharatNet Phase-3 project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circle," HFCL said.
The project includes a one-year warranty, followed by 24 months of maintenance and 10 years of operation and maintenance services.
The total contract value of ₹2,666.09 crore comprises capital expenditure of ₹1,192.82 crore and operational expenditure of ₹1,473.27 crore.
The latest order follows another major BharatNet Phase-3 contract secured in January, when RVNL awarded HFCL a ₹2,167.65 crore project covering the Uttar Pradesh (West) and Uttar Pradesh (East) telecom circles.
Separately, last month the company received a purchase order worth ₹135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India for the annual maintenance contract of the "Implementation of Secure Operations (OPS) Network" for data centres of the Indian defence forces.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.