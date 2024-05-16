Multibagger Stock: HG Infra Engineering gained over 160% in less than 2 years, climbed 727% in 4 years; should you buy?
HG Infra Engineering's shares have surged by 163% in less than two years and 727% in four years. In April, the shares recorded their largest monthly gain in three years, surging by 30%.
Shares of HG Infra Engineering, an infrastructure company, have experienced a consistent upward trajectory in recent years. The company, which is engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, has seen its shares gain 163% in less than two years and an astounding 727% in just four years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started