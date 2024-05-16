Shares of HG Infra Engineering , an infrastructure company, have experienced a consistent upward trajectory in recent years. The company, which is engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, has seen its shares gain 163% in less than two years and an astounding 727% in just four years.

In April, the shares recorded their largest monthly gain in three years, surging by 30%, and have continued their upward trend this month with another 14% increase so far. During Tuesday's trading session, the stock breached the ₹1,400 mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,417.95 per share.

In the last quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company reported healthy numbers, with revenue growing by 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,635 crore. The net profit for the quarter stood at ₹160 crore, compared to ₹148 crore in Q3FY24.

For the entire fiscal year (FY24), the company's revenue from operations increased by 15.9% YoY to ₹5,121 crore, while the net profit surged to ₹545 crore from ₹421 crore, reflecting a growth of 29.5%.

The management has guided 15-20% revenue growth and 15-16% EBITDA margins for FY25. The anticipated revenue growth will primarily stem from existing under-construction projects. Regarding order inflows, the company expects to receive ₹11,000–12,000 crore in FY25, with an expected increase in momentum following the elections due to the robust NHAI pipeline.

As of FY24, the order book stands at ₹12,434 crore, representing a 2.4x TTM book-to-bill ratio. In Q4FY24, the company secured orders totaling approximately ₹4,350 crore across the railways, solar, and road segments. Notably, the order book diversification has shifted, with roads now constituting 68%, while roads/metro and solar make up 21% and 10% of the order book, respectively.

Although the order inflow fell short of the initial target of ₹8,000 crore, the current order inflows, which surpass those of peers, ensure that the 15-20% revenue growth guidance for FY25 remains achievable, said domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research.

It forecasts a 16.3% CAGR in topline over FY24–26E, reaching ₹6,923 crore. "Sustained margins at 15.5-15.7% would ensure, 19.4% CAGR in earnings over FY24-26E," it said.

The brokerage highlights the company's lean balance sheet, with a standalone gross of ₹451 crore and cash reserves of ₹199 crore. Additionally, it anticipates receiving the remaining ₹60 crore from the first tranche and ₹130 crore from the Rewari Bypass monetisation by June 2024.

For HAM projects, it said that the company has infused ₹694 crore thus far, with plans to invest an additional ₹505 crore in FY25 and the remaining ₹262 crore evenly over FY26 and FY27. Internal accruals are expected to meet the equity requirement.

The brokerage retained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,445 apiece. This target price reflects a new all-time high for the stock.

