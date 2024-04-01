Multibagger Stock: Hi-Tech Pipes climbed 250% in less than two years, over 500% in 3 years; should you buy?
Hi-Tech Pipes, a leading Indian piping player, saw its stock climb 507% in 3 years. The company is set to benefit from growth in the structural steel tube market and solar power projects. Antique Stock Broking gives the company a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹200 apiece.
Shareholders of Hi-Tech Pipes, a leading player in Indian piping, were ecstatic with its stock performance in recent years. The stock began its upward rally in June 2022 and has maintained the same momentum to date, yielding a fabulous return of 250%, climbing from ₹40 apiece to the current level of ₹139.75 apiece.
