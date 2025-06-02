Multibagger stock that has surged nearly 1,100% in 5 years edges higher; do you own?

A multibagger stock Hi-Tech Pipes climbed 2 per cent in intraday trade on the NSE on Monday, June 2, in a weak market. Hi-Tech Pipes share price opened at ₹95.89 against its previous close of ₹95.35 and rose to an intraday high of ₹97.25. Around 11:20 AM, the multibagger stock traded 1.74 per cent higher at ₹97.01. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.45 per cent down at that time.

Hi-Tech Pipes share price trend Hi-Tech Pipes share price has given a solid multibagger return of nearly 1,100 per cent over the last five years. However, over the last year, the stock has been under pressure, falling about 20 per cent.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹210.85 on September 23 last year, and it touched a 52-week low of ₹84.80 recently on May 9.

Hi-Tech Pipes reported its Q4 results during market hours on May 26, following which the stock fell 2.5 per cent. However, in the next two sessions, the stock rose by over 3 per cent cumulatively. Again, in the subsequent two sessions, it saw an overall decline of nearly 3 per cent.

Hi-Tech Pipes Q4 results The company reported a healthy set of Q4 numbers. Its Q4FY25 revenue grew by 7.74 per cent to ₹734 crore, compared to ₹681 crore in Q4FY24, driven by robust demand in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

The company's profit jumped 59 per cent to ₹17.63 crore from ₹11.12 crore in Q4FY24. EBIDTA stood largely at par of ₹34.93 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹35.34 crore in Q4FY24.

Sales volume increased by 8 per cent, reaching 1,16,032 MT, up from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24.

For the full year FY25, the company's revenue grew 14 per cent to ₹3,068 crore against ₹2,699 crore in FY24, supported by record sales volumes.

Sales volume surged by 24 per cent in FY25, reaching 4,85,447 MT, compared to 3,91,147 MT in FY24, marking the company's highest-ever annual performance.

Profit jumped by 66 per cent to ₹72.95 crore, up from ₹43.93 crore in FY24. EBIDTA increased by 39.33 per cent to ₹160.03 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹114.86 crore in FY24.

The company said for FY25, EBIDTA per tonne increased by 12.26 per cent at ₹3,297 versus ₹2,937 in FY24, on account of better sales realisation and increase in share of value added products.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.