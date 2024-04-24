Investing in the stock market can offer significant rewards with prudent stock selection, but it also carries risks if decisions are not made wisely. Fortunately, shareholders of Himadri Speciality Chemical have reasons to rejoice, as the shares of this Himadri Group company have delivered exceptional returns in recent years.

The company's shares, which were valued at ₹87.30 in March 2023, have surged by 312% to trade at the current market price of ₹360 apiece. Over the past four years, the stock has delivered a remarkable return of 1120%. Looking further back, the stock has soared by over 1630% in the last decade.

Following three years of subdued performance from 2018 to 2021, the stock witnessed a resurgence in the subsequent year, recording a multibagger gain of 124%. Its performance further improved in CY23, with an impressive gain of 207%.

In the current year, it jumped nearly 29% to record a fresh all-time high of ₹398.75, coming close to the ₹400 level.

The company is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation, and sustainability.

Its extensive product range includes specialty carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advanced materials, SNF, specialty oils, and power, serving diverse industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tyres, aluminum, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence, and construction chemicals.

The company operates in both domestic and international markets; it exports to 49 countries worldwide.

Recent Developments

In a bid to leverage the electric vehicle (EV) surge for a mobility transformation, Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced India's first commercial plant for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, a crucial element for EV batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles and are used to store energy, are anticipated to be instrumental in India's aspiration to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

The company's announcement in December last year marked the debut of the nation's inaugural commercial plant for lithium iron phosphate cathode active material.

Over the next 5–6 years, it plans to roll out production phases, aiming to reach 200,000 MTPA of lithium iron phosphate cathode active material, serving 100 GWh of li-ion battery demand.

Cathode materials, pivotal in lithium-ion cell production, constitute a significant portion of the cell cost, with LFP emerging as a primary material in LiB cell manufacturing.

The demand for cathode material is projected to soar to 9.4 million tonnes annually by 2030, aligning with the global LiB cell production requirements. Himadri's strategic positioning in the burgeoning LiB value chain arrives opportunistically amidst an industry poised for a carbon-free revolution.

The company is set to announce its financial results for the March quarter and the full fiscal year FY24 on Thursday. Consistently, the company has delivered robust financial performance in each successive quarter.

In Q3 FY24, the company recorded a net profit of ₹105 crore, marking a substantial 67.7% year-on-year improvement, while revenue from operations stood at ₹1,053 crore compared to ₹1,037 crore in the corresponding period last year.

