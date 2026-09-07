Multibagger stock Himadri up 50% in 6 months amid major expansion, investment plans

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price has been on a strong bull trend this year despite weak stock market sentiment. The chemical stock has jumped about 50% over the last six months compared to a 4% decline in the equity benchmark Sensex in the same period. On Monday, Himadri shares opened at ₹665.25 against their previous close of ₹671.65 and touched an intraday high and low of ₹687 and ₹665.25, respectively.

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Why is Himadri share price rising? According to stock market experts, Himadri Speciality Chemical's major plans for expansion and investment seem to have influenced sentiment about the stock.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said Himadri Speciality Chemical’s nearly 50% six-month rally appears fundamentally driven by a combination of strong near-term earnings and a significant re-rating of its long-term growth profile.

"Q1FY27 consolidated revenue grew 28% YoY to ₹1,432 crore, EBITDA rose 33% to ₹313 crore with a healthy 22% margin, while PAT increased 27% to ₹228 crore. More importantly, management highlighted a continued shift towards higher-value products, supporting the market’s expectation of structurally improving margins and return ratios. The bigger trigger, however, is Himadri’s transformation from a traditional carbon-materials player into an advanced materials and battery-materials company," said Srivastava.

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According to Srivastava, from a speciality-chemical perspective, this mix upgrade from commodity-linked products towards niche, high-purity and application-driven materials is the most important reason for the re-rating.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the rally isn't only about the growth in the company's core business. The re-rating is more driven by the market pricing in the optionality of the battery-materials pivot (anode, LFP cathode, Sicona silicon-carbon tech, IBC stake) before those revenues arrive.

"The core carbon black/coal tar business is delivering the earnings, while the EV narrative is the factor behind expanding multiples. The accelerated expansion with the new anode facility, the LFP cathode capex and the Sicona silicon-carbon licence collectively are being priced as near-certain," said Singh.

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Ambitious goals Himadri aims to emerge as a global advanced materials company.

With a target of ₹30,000 crore from the battery materials business in the next 6 years, the company is now looking at the global market and high-value-added products to achieve this number.

Himadri aims to launch new high-value-added products every quarter, keeping in mind its global ambitions.

“The focus now is on high-value-added and speciality products, which pave the way for the future growth of the company. If you look at our product profile, we are now into fully speciality chemicals. And every quarter on quarter, year on year, we are adding more products, which is changing the entire dynamics of the company,” said Anurag Choudhary, Managing Director and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemicals.

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The company, which posted its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in the first quarter of FY27, expects the trend to continue. “If you look at our quarter-on-quarter margins, year-on-year margins over the last three years, you will see a steady, strong growth. Every quarter is better than the preceding quarter. And looking forward, we expect the same.” Choudhary added.

As part of its global foray, Himadri announced on 31 August the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The wholly-owned subsidiary company under the name of Ardent Impex FZCO has been incorporated in the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai, UAE," said the company.

According to the company, Ardent Impex FZCO will give Himadri a foothold in one of the world’s busiest commercial corridors, with the focus now shifting to industrial chemicals and petrochemicals trading.

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Himadri said it plans to invest about ₹1,300 crore in Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Carbon Nano Tube, Super Speciality Carbon Black and other advanced high-value products in FY27. The company is also preparing for another investment cycle of around ₹1,500 crore in the following year.

To power its global ambitions, Himadri recently increased its stake in International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC), further strengthening its strategic partnership with the U.S.-headquartered battery technology company. Himadri had also increased its investment in Australia-based Sicona Battery Technologies in May this year to further fuel its global footprint, as the company aims to become a key player in the EV battery supply chain in the next five years.

Himadri share price trend Over a longer timeframe of three years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 150%, while over the last five years, it has surged 1,375%.

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The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹819.50 on 21 July this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹420 on 24 November last year.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.