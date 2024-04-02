Multibagger! Hindustan Copper stock zoomed 118% in just 5 months, gained 215% in a year; what lies ahead?
Hindustan Copper's stock prices soared by 118% in the last five months and delivered multibagger return of 215% in a year. The company benefits from the global copper price surge and increased demand from various sectors in India, including renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Shares of Hindustan Copper, a state-owned company engaged in mining copper ore in India, have been on the bull run in recent months amid the upward trend in copper prices. Over the last five months, the shares have spiked from a level of ₹143.20 apiece to ₹312.80 apiece, translating into a stellar gain of 118%.
