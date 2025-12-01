Hindustan Zinc share price extends rally for fifth straight session; here's why

Hindustan Zinc share price: Multibagger mining stock Hindustan Zinc continued its strong momentum on Monday, December 1, extending its rally for the fifth straight session. The stock surged over 10% in the last five sessions, supported by a sharp spike in silver prices. In today’s trade alone, the stock gained more than 3%, reflecting sustained investor optimism around metal prices and improving global cues.

The rally comes amid a combination of favourable factors: a softening U.S. dollar, rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, and a weakening rupee that hit a fresh record low against the dollar. These macro triggers, alongside a global supply crunch in silver, have significantly boosted sentiment for silver-linked companies—particularly Hindustan Zinc, which derives a large share of its profitability from silver.

Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, attributed the firm’s surge directly to the precious metal. "Soaring silver prices are one of the primary reasons for the continuous rally in Hindustan Zinc's share price. The metal company's 40% to 45% EBIT is derived from its silver play, and the market is expecting a margin benefit for the company from its buffer silver stocks following the recent silver price rally," explained Pandey.

Silver Rates today Silver prices soared to a new all-time high on Monday, December 1. In the international spot market, silver rose 1.4% to $57.29, surpassing its previous peak hit just last Friday. The surge followed a global trading outage that tightened supply conditions even further.

In the domestic market, silver March futures spiked sharply to ₹1,78,620 per kg, gaining ₹3,639 in early trade. Analysts noted that the rally has been driven by multiple global and domestic macro shifts—including a softer dollar, growing expectations of a Fed rate cut, and a rupee that slipped to its weakest level on record.

The broader trend in 2025 has been extremely bullish for the white metal. Silver has doubled in value this year, and prices have risen for six consecutive sessions. The primary driver is a widening supply–demand deficit, amplified by surging industrial demand. Silver’s use in electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, 5G infrastructure, semiconductors and medical devices has pushed manufacturers to secure higher volumes amid tightening availability.

Industry data indicates that the global deficit could widen further in 2026, with mine supply unable to keep pace with consumption. The recent supply worries have only intensified the rally, reinforcing bullish sentiment across silver-linked stocks.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Performance In today’s trade, Hindustan Zinc rose 3.2%, touching an intra-day high of ₹501. It has rallied 10.3% in 5 sessions. The Vedanta Group subsidiary now sits just a little over 8% below its 52-week high of ₹546.95, recorded in June 2025. The stock had hit its 52-week low of ₹378.65 in March 2025.

Despite the recent surge, the stock has seen mixed performance over different time horizons. It has shed around 4% over the last one year but has shown strong recovery in recent months, gaining 8.5% in the last six months, 14% in the last three months and over 4% in the past month.

From a long-term perspective, Hindustan Zinc remains a strong outperformer. Over the last five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 118%, driven by rising metal prices, strong cash flows, operational efficiency and its dominant position as India’s largest producer of zinc and a major global producer of silver.