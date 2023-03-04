Multibagger stock hit 10% upper circuit as it secures order worth ₹1,225 Cr3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹1,991.36 Cr, WPIL LTD is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial sector. The firm has more than 65 years of expertise in the design, development, manufacture, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of pumps and pumping systems. Via its group companies, the corporation has manufacturing activities outside of India in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Zambia, Australia, and Thailand. After receiving 4 letters of acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for Rs. 1225 crores, WPIL Ltd. shares touched 10% upper circuit on Friday, making it one of the top gainers on the BSE.
