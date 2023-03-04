Multibagger stock hit 10% upper circuit as it secures order worth 1,225 Cr

On Friday, the shares of WPIL closed on the BSE at a 10% upper circuit level of ₹2038.85 apiece. The stock recorded a net volume average of 1,29,686 shares and a deliverable volume average of 99,311 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 285.27% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 271.92% over the past five years. The stock achieved a multibagger return of 132.48% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 72.12% so far in 2023. It climbed by 56.94% over the previous six months and by 79.92% over the previous month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,038.85 on (03/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹830.00 on (31/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.805 and a public stake of 29.20%.