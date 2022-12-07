Multibagger stock hit 20% upper circuit as Board declares 100 dividend

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7th December, 2022 have declared a Special Interim Dividend of Rs.100/- per equity share (i.e. 1000%) of the face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up, for the Financial Year 2022-23. The said dividend of Rs.100/- per equity share shall be paid to the eligible shareholders of the company within 30 days from the date of declaration. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the RECORD DATE fixed for the purpose of Special Interim Dividend, is Thursday, 15th December, 2022."