Multibagger stock hit 5% lower circuit, record date for 6:1 bonus shares fixed2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Small-cap firm GM Polyplast Ltd operates in the nation's industrial sector and has a market worth of ₹203.46 Cr. One of the top producers of HIPS, ABS, PET, PP, HDPE sheets, and granules, GM Polyplast Limited began operations in 2003. The manufacturing facilities of GM Polyplast Limited are located in Silvassa and Mumbai, respectively. The stock ended the day at a 5% lower circuit level on the BSE after the company's board announced the record date for 6:1 bonus shares.
