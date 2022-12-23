Small-cap firm GM Polyplast Ltd operates in the nation's industrial sector and has a market worth of ₹203.46 Cr. One of the top producers of HIPS, ABS, PET, PP, HDPE sheets, and granules, GM Polyplast Limited began operations in 2003. The manufacturing facilities of GM Polyplast Limited are located in Silvassa and Mumbai, respectively. The stock ended the day at a 5% lower circuit level on the BSE after the company's board announced the record date for 6:1 bonus shares.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, that the Company has fixed Wednesday, January 04, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 6:1 (i.e. issue of 6 (Six) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of ₹10/- as on the above mentioned record date)."

The shares of GM Polyplast Ltd closed today at a 5% lower circuit limit of ₹1058.15 apiece on the BSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 400 shares. The stock got listed on the BSE on 14-10-2020 and since then it has rallied 491.97% so far, marking an all-time high level. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹168 as of 24th December 2021 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 529.85%. The stock has appreciated 344.41% over the past six months and 4.94% during the last 1 month.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,172.40 on (21/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹168.00 on (24/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.74% below the recent 1-year high and 529.85% above the 1 year low. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading below 5 days SMA but above the 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.54% and a public stake of 26.46%.

