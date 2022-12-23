Multibagger stock hit 5% lower circuit, record date for 6:1 bonus shares fixed

The shares of GM Polyplast Ltd closed today at a 5% lower circuit limit of ₹1058.15 apiece on the BSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 400 shares. The stock got listed on the BSE on 14-10-2020 and since then it has rallied 491.97% so far, marking an all-time high level. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹168 as of 24th December 2021 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 529.85%. The stock has appreciated 344.41% over the past six months and 4.94% during the last 1 month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}